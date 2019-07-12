Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kolkata: DGCA to conduct enquiry, take action regarding SpiceJet technician's death

The SpiceJet technician died after his head was stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the airport on early Wednesday.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 07:22 AM IST

Kolkata: DGCA to conduct enquiry, take action regarding SpiceJet technician's death
Kolkata:

The Civil Aviation Ministry Thursday said the DGCA will conduct a detailed inquiry and take appropriate action in the death of Spicejet technician during maintenance at the Kolkata airport.

The SpiceJet technician died after his head was stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the airport on early Wednesday.

A complaint of "unnatural death" was filed at the Airport police station, while aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched a probe into the incident.

"We are anguished by the tragic incident at Kolkata airport where one Spicejet Technician died while carrying out maintenance work. The DGCA will conduct a detailed inquiry and take appropriate action," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The hydraulic doors "inadvertently" got closed, leaving 22-year-old Rohit Pandey trapped there, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The landing-gear doors of the Bombardier Q400 aircraft had to be broken to rescue Pandey but he was declared dead, it said.

The accident happened at 1.45 am, according to an airport official.

Pandey was doing maintenance work in right-hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q400 aircraft which was parked in Bay No 32 at Kolkata airport on July 10.

"Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps," SpiceJet said.

According to a source, the SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 regional jet was recalled Tuesday when it was taxiing for take-off to Silchar from Kolkata due to some technical snag.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.