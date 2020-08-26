Kolkata Customs seizes 25 antique idols worth Rs 35 crore

In a major breakthrough, the Kolkata Customs made the biggest seizure of antiques in recent times. The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal seized as many as 25 antique idols valued at Rs 35.3 crore.

On the night of August 23, 2020, officials of the agency intercepted a truck at South Dinajpur district en route to Bangladesh through the Kaliyaganj border. Officials found antique idols carefully concealed in paddy and hidden inside the truck.

Of the total 25 seized antique idols, there were seven stone idols of Goddess Parvati, Manasha Devi, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya, seven metallic artefacts made of bronze and octo alloy used for casting metallic idols in Hindu and Jain temples besides 11 terracotta idols. All the seized antiques range from 9th century AD to 16th century AD.

Custom officials took help from the experts of Akshaya Kumar Maitreya Heritage Museum under the University of North Bengal, Siliguri for the valuation of the antiques after the examination. The experts confirmed that the seized artefacts are valued at Rs 35.3 crore.

The officers of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal had earlier also seized seven antique idols having an antique value of Rs 11 crore in January 2020.