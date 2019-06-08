Kolkata: Chemical godown destroyed in blaze, none hurt

A large-scale fire engulfed a chemical godown near Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday. Jagannath Ghat is located in the neighbourhood of Howrah bridge. 20 fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The blaze started around 2am and so far no loss of human life or injury has been reported.

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames. The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far. Fire authorities suspect that the blaze started in the shanty nearby and then sread to the godown. A private company had rented the century old godown. There was no one present at night in that place.

According to fire brigade sources, they have manage to reach near the source of the blaze. Concerned minister Sujit Basu and Fire Department DG Jagmohan are present in the area to supervise the work. Due to heavy fire, cracks have emerged in the building.

There is a godown of a multinational company in the same building. According to Zee 24 Ghanta reports, the building housing chemical godowns didn't have enough ammunitions to fight fire. No water reservoir was also present. These factors have made the work of fire department officials much tougher. Since the chemicals have ignited, they are having trouble in controlling it because as soon as they are dousing one part of it, another bit is catching blaze.