HomeIndia

india

Kolkata: BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami, Prabir De held with 100 grams of cocaine

Besides them, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 07:47 PM IST

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De were arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata, the police said on Friday. Besides them, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.

"Acting on a tip-off, New Alipore police station conducted an operation wherein they spotted a car in front of Parameswari Bhawan of 92/93 NR Avenue, Block-B, New Alipore. On searching, approximately 90 grams of narcotic material (suspected cocaine) worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs was found," the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter under sections 21(b)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Goswami had joined BJP in presence of its West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh. Bengali film and television actress Rimjhim Mitra and actor Surojit Choudhury had also joined the BJP along with her.

Later on, Goswami has appointed secretary of BJYM West Bengal unit and is believes to be very active on ground and in party activities.

On February 1, she posted on Facebook, "An afternoon spent with a tribal family! Interacted with them, they shared their problems, we provided a possible solution out of it."

Her social media posts show her presence in all the important events or programs. Her posts also show that she had attended the "Parakram Diwas" celebration held to mark the 125 birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata.

Goswami did not hesitate to voice her political opinion on social media.

