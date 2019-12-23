Kolkata: BJP holds massive rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

In a bid to counter the claims of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP's working president JP Nadda took out a massive rally in support of the law.

Nadda was joined by other senior BJP leaders including party's Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The march started from the Hind Cinema-CR Avenue and will culminate at Shyambazar.

#WATCH Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead rally in Kolkata in support of #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/kLnaL7BbR4 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 have intensified across the country. There have been multiple protests in the country against the act and some turned violent as the protesters vandalised public property. In West Bengal itself, the agitators were involved in destroying public property and clashing with the cops.

CM Mamata Banerjee has maintained that she'll not allow the implementation of CAA in her state as long as she is in power.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Banerjee on her claims that she'll not let the Centre implement NCR or CAA. "She should consult a legal advisor before making such claims. She doesn't even know if it possible or not," Modi had said while addressing a mega rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.0

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.