Kolkata beef fest called off after organiser receives over 300 threat calls

Headlines

This Indian cricketer owned jewels worth Rs 22,000 crore, much richer than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar; net worth was…

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

Instagram’s new feature to allow users to share feed posts with 'Close Friends' only

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

Meet India's richest pharma firm owner who is the son of a horse breeder, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

Instagram’s new feature to allow users to share feed posts with 'Close Friends' only

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

7 symptoms of gastritis (stomach inflammation)

Luxurious properties owned by BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Suga

Which is the highest mountain of each continent?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

OG Chandramukhi Jyotika feels 'extremely proud to see' Kangana Ranaut playing her role in Chandramukhi 2: 'Huge fan'

Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan to produce Kiran Rao’s directorial comeback, film to release on this date

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata beef fest called off after organiser receives over 300 threat calls

The event, originally titled "Kolkata Beef Festival", was renamed "Kolkata Beep Festival" after the organisers allegedly received multiple threats because of the word "beef" in the title. The festival was likely to take place on June 23 at a restaurant in south Kolkata, media reports stated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 09:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 The organiser of the Kolkata Beef Festival, which was scheduled to be held this month, has cancelled the event after receiving over 300 threat calls and hate messages.

The event, originally titled "Kolkata Beef Festival", was renamed "Kolkata Beep Festival" after the organisers allegedly received multiple threats because of the word "beef" in the title. The festival was likely to take place on June 23 at a restaurant in south Kolkata, media reports stated.

The Accidental Note, a Kolkata-based event management company, shared a message on Facebook claiming, "Yesterday, Arjun received 300+ calls, a lot of them to show support, but a lot of them were direct threats... Most importantly, we cannot ensure the safety of all of you amazing people who were planning to attend and our team. We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow. Things are not in our control anymore.

For all of these reasons, the Kolkata Beep* Festival stands cancelled." "Even though we planned for this to happen after the elections, to avoid political tension, we couldn't avoid it. If it was just political tension, and if we were sure that we can still provide a safe conflict free food festival that allows everyone attending to enjoy, we would've gone ahead with it," the organisers said in the post. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

This 22-year-old Google software engineer aims to retire early with Rs 41 crore savings, know his story

Isha Ambani reacts to her Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teaming up with Alia Bhatt's brand, says 'her daughter, my twins are..'

Manoj Joshi sings Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai amid India's name change row: Watch

Zinda Tilismath Announces a Groundbreaking Partnership with SRK's Much Anticipated Film 'Jawan'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE