Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

The planned highway is set to extend from Kolkata in India, all the way to Bangkok in Thailand, passing through Myanmar. This development promises to bolster trade relationships and regional integration.

In a major development, the Kolkata Bangkok Highway, also known as the Trilateral Highway is set to provide a massive boost to connectivity among India, Thailand, and Myanmar.

According to a report by TOI, this project which aligns with India’s Look East Policy is a part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative or Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). Once completed, it's expected to stand as one of the longest highway projects ever seen in India.

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed the project of the Trilateral Highway in 2002. His vision was to strengthen relations among India, Myanmar, and Thailand. This project aims to promote efficient connectivity among these nations, boosting economic growth and fostering regional collaboration.

Despite multiple challenges and delays in the project, the highway is expected to be completed by 2027. While Thailand will have the shortest stretch of this 2,800 km long highway, India will have the longest stretch.

Key benefits of the Kolkata-Bangkok Highway:

Connecting key cities: The highway project plans to connect key urban areas across Thailand, Myanmar, and India, such as Bangkok, Yangon, Mandalay, and Kolkata. In India, it will link cities including Siliguri, Guwahati, and Kohima.

The highway will also play an important role in the East-West Corridor and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy, providing access to Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

Alternative to air travel: Once it becomes operational, it'll present an alternative to air travel, allowing individuals to drive all the way from Kolkata to Bangkok, potentially cutting down on travel expenses.

Increased trade: The highway will also help increase exports and imports between India and ASEAN countries, improving economic relations and business opportunities.

