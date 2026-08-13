Kolkata: 30-year-old nurse found dead inside locked toilet at state-run NRS Hospital

In a statement on Thursday, the local police said that a post-mortem examination was underway to determine the cause of the nurse's death.

A 30-year-old nurse was found dead inside a locked toilet at the government-run Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday night. In a statement on Thursday, the local police said that a post-mortem examination was underway to determine the cause of her death. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a police officer said the nurse was on duty on Wednesday and disappeared around 9:40 pm.

As per the HT report, some empty vials of anaesthetic injection and a syringe were found in the toilet. "No suicide note was found anywhere. The nurse's phone has been seized to check the call records," an officer told the publication on condition of anonymity. Police said the area was cordoned off after the body was found. West Bengal's health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee and top police officials rushed to the hospital after the news came out.

Speaking about the incident, Joint CP Crime, Kunal Agarwal, said: "The matter came to light around 10:30 at night. She was a nurse in the gynaecology department of the hospital. The post-mortem of the body will be done today. The DD Homicide Department of Kolkata Police has already taken over the investigation. No suicide has been established so far." Agarwal added that CCTV footage was being examined.

Staff at the hospital reportedly said that the nurse had gotten married in March this year. She and her husband had been living at a rented flat in Dum Dum near Kolkata, The Indian Express reported. The nurse's family resides in the East Midnapore district. The incident has again sparked concerns over safety and security in West Bengal's state-run hospitals. In 2024, a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, leading to nationwide protests. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government had faced intense criticism over the tragedy.