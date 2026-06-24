Kolkata: 30 workers feared trapped after roof of under-construction warehouse collapses

According to reports, around 50 to 60 people were working at the site when the incident occurred. Authorities have launched a rescue operation, and 13 people have been rescued so far.

Dozens of workers are feared to be trapped after the roof of an under-construction private warehouse collapsed in Taratala area of Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon (June 24). According to reports, around 50 to 60 people were working at the site when the incident occurred. Authorities have launched a rescue operation, and 13 people have been rescued so far. They all have reportedly been rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital. The incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 pm, the police said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Army has been deployed to assist the rescue efforts, while disaster management and Kolkata police teams are also present at the site. "Our priority is to rescue the workers and save their lives. Disaster management department, fire services department, even Army personnel have been called in," West Bengal cabinet minister Indranil Khan, who was present at the site, reportedly said. Meanwhile, a disaster management control room has been set up at Nabanna.

Reportedly, West Bengal Minister for Municipal Affairs Agnimitra Paul and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey also reached the site of the accident and were supervising rescue efforts. The Disaster Management Department of the state government has said that people can reach out at the following numbers in connection with the incident:

8697981070

033 22143526

033 22535185