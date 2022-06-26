Kolkata: 11-year-old boy electrocuted to death by partially submerged lamp post

Dark clouds cover the Kolkata sky on Sunday evening | Photo: ANI

A minor lost his life on Sunday after coming in contact with a partially submerged lamp post in the Haridevpur area of Kolkata. The unfortunate incident involving the class 6 student occured after the area saw a spell of rainfall on June 26 evening, the police informed.

The 11-year-old boy, named Nitish Yadav, was walking in the locality at around 7 pm. He accidentally touched the partially submerged pole and immediately fell to the ground, police said.

The boy was rushed to the Vidyasagar Hospital by locals, but he was declared dead on arrival, they added.

(Inputs from PTI)