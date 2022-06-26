Search icon
Kolkata: 11-year-old boy electrocuted to death by partially submerged lamp post

The boy was rushed to the Vidyasagar Hospital by locals, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:47 AM IST

Dark clouds cover the Kolkata sky on Sunday evening | Photo: ANI

A minor lost his life on Sunday after coming in contact with a partially submerged lamp post in the Haridevpur area of Kolkata. The unfortunate incident involving the class 6 student occured after the area saw a spell of rainfall on June 26 evening, the police informed.

The 11-year-old boy, named Nitish Yadav, was walking in the locality at around 7 pm. He accidentally touched the partially submerged pole and immediately fell to the ground, police said.

The boy was rushed to the Vidyasagar Hospital by locals, but he was declared dead on arrival, they added.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

 

 

