Kolhapur businessman holds half-an-hour session to explain farm laws on eve of daughter's wedding

More than four weeks to the farmers' protests and several rounds of talks between the farmer unions and the Central government failing to yield results, the deadlock over the three Central agri laws continue. At different levels, government is trying to reach to the farmers by explaining the benefits of these farm laws.

In a similar effort, now a Kolhapur-based businessman took upon himself to explain the importance of these new agri laws. Using the auspicious occasion of his daughters wedding in Goa, he expressed his support for the new farm laws enacted by the Central government.

On the eve of his daughter's wedding, in a five-star resort in South Goa on Wednesday, the businessman kept a separate half-an-hour session to explain the importance of the agri-marketing laws, which are facing opposition from a section of farmers who are protesting at the Singhu border in Delhi.

The marriage took place on Thursday in Goa. Talking to reporters at the pre-wedding event, he said the occasion was significant as December 23 also marked the National Farmers Day. The businessman said that he organised this event to address misconceptions that are being spread with reference to the farm laws,

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to bring revolutionary changes through these new agricultural legislations which will help farmers," he said. Around 150 people had gathered for the event, the businessman added.

Provisions of new farm laws

- The key provisions are intended to help small and marginal farmers (86% of total farmers) who don't have means to either bargain for their produce to get a better price or invest in technology to improve the productivity of farms.

- The Act on Agri market allows farmers to sell their produce outside APMC mandis to whoever they want. Anyone can buy their produce even at their farm gates. In this way farmers will get better prices through competition and cost-cutting on transportation.

- The law on contract farming will allow farmers to enter into a contract with agri-business firms or large retailers on pre-agreed prices of their produce. This will help small and marginal farmers as the legislation will transfer the risk of market unpredictability from the farmer to the sponsor.

(With PTI Inputs)