Kolar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Kolar is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha 2019.

Constituency Profile

It covers the following segments – Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, Kolar and Malur.

In 2014, KH Muniyappa from the Indian National Congress won by a margin of 47,000 votes defeating JD(S) candidate Kolar Kesava.

In 2009, KH Muniyappa won by a margin of 23,000 votes against BJP’s DS Veeraiah.

KH Muniyappa is back in the fray and will be taking on BJP’s S Muniswamy who will face a tough fight to stop a third victory for his opponent.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.