India

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

Critics argue that such statements are not only baseless, but also dangerously undermine the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

Recent allegations by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah suggesting collusion between the Indian security forces and terrorists have sparked a heated controversy. Security experts and officials have quickly moved to counter these claims, pointing to the recent Kokernag engagement in south Kashmir as a powerful example of the Indian Army’s commitment to battling terrorism and protecting the nation.

The accusations, which come amid heightened tensions in the region, have been widely condemned. Critics argue that such statements are not only baseless, but also dangerously undermine the sacrifices made by the armed forces. The timing of these allegations, following the tragic loss of two Indian soldiers in the Kokernag operation, has only intensified the backlash.

According to a senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, the Kokernag operation serves as a definitive rebuttal to any claims of collusion between the armed forces and terrorists. He also said that the soldiers were engaged in a relentless fight against terrorism and this operation was a clear demonstration of their dedication and effectiveness.

Kokernag Op A Tactical Success

The Kokernag engagement, which took place last Saturday, was a high-stakes operation in one of the most challenging terrains of south Kashmir. The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the infiltration of 35 Pakistani nationals, primarily from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, into Indian territory. These terrorists, reportedly under the command of Rauf Asghar, younger brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, had crossed the international border through the Samba-Kathua sector.

The security forces, acting on precise intelligence, were able to intercept and engage the terrorists as they attempted to establish themselves in the region. Despite losing two soldiers, the operation is being hailed as a tactical success, demonstrating the improved coordination between the intelligence agencies and the ground forces. A senior defence ministry official said the Kokernag engagement highlighted the increased effectiveness of India’s intelligence operations. He added that the rapid response and successful engagement of these terrorists were a testament to the security forces’ preparedness and resolve.

The results of these enhanced counter-infiltration efforts are clear. In 2019, there were 219 infiltration attempts in Jammu & Kashmir. By last year, this number had dropped to just 48. Most notably, in 2024, not a single successful infiltration has been reported, with the Indian Army foiling 17 bids in 2023 alone. These statistics highlight the growing efficiency and success of the Indian Army’s operations, such as the one in Kokernag, in neutralizing threats and safeguarding the nation.

Countering Baseless Allegations

Farooq Abdullah’s remarks have been met with strong opposition from across the political spectrum. Many have accused the former CM of making reckless statements that lack factual basis and risk undermining public confidence in the security forces. According to senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh, such allegations are not just irresponsible, but also harmful for the morale of our troops and the nation’s overall security. He added that India’s armed forces were doing everything in their power to protect the nation and deserved full support from the people.

Security officials have also highlighted the broader strategic context of the Kokernag operation. The infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan, facilitated by state-backed groups, such as the JeM, remains a significant threat to regional stability. The Indian Army’s response in Kokernag, alongside the deployment of specialized units, highlights the ongoing commitment to neutralizing these threats.

Unified Front Against Terrorism

As the controversy surrounding Abdullah’s remarks continues, there is a growing consensus on the need for a unified front in addressing the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kokernag operation, while a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by terrorism, also offers a glimpse of the progress being made in the fight against such threats.

The ultimate goal was to secure the region and prevent further loss of life, the senior military official said, adding that the Kokernag operation was proof that the Indian forces were up to the task and, with continued support, the nation would succeed in neutralizing such threats. As the security forces remain on high alert, the focus will remain on preventing further infiltrations and maintaining the momentum in counter-terrorism operations.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

