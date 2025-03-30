A red Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday evening, i.e., March 30, NDTV reported.

A red Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday evening, i.e., March 30, NDTV reported. The video of the incident is widely being shared online, featuring a red sports car parked near the footpath and some workers running towards it.

As the workers, wearing helmets and orange jackets, open the gate of the car, they confront the man and say, "Stunt zyada seekh liye ho"? (Have you learned a lot of stunts?). They further ask him, "Pata hai kitna aadmi mara hai yahan" (Do you know how many people have died here?) The driver nonchalantly responds, "Koi marr gaya hai? (Did someone die here?)

As per the NDTV report, citing the police, the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and they are out of danger. As shown in the video, the worker asked the people present there to call the police. After this, the driver got out of his car and said, "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which the man said, "Did you press it gently?"

Meanwhile, the driver has been taken into custody and the car has been seized by the police. Further investigation is underway into the matter.