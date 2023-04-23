Kochi Water Metro: How will water metro work? Know interesting features, ticket prices, route

Kochi Water Metro to be launched soon (Photo - Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a major transportation project in Kerala on April 25, which will pave way for the future of transportation – the Kochi Water Metro project. This project will be the first of its kind metro in the entire country.

The Kochi Water Metro aims at connecting the 10 island communities of the city with the mainland in Kerala, leading to reduced travel time and affordable commutes. The Kochi Water Metro has a unique framework and can carry over one lakh passengers.

According to the project details, once the first phase of the Kochi Water Metro is complete, it will be able to transport over 34,000 passengers. Once the metro is complete, the number of passengers daily will increase to 1.5 lahks.

How does Kochi Water Metro work?

The Kochi Water Metro is a ferry transportation project, with a number of ferry boats running on 16 routes around Greater Kochi. The ferry is fitted with the latest technology and safety devices which will lead to smoother commutes and efficient travel.

The Kochi Water Metro boats are battery-operated, and will only take 10-20 minutes between the routes, and the new technology will help in smooth sailing even during the rains. After completion, there will be a total of 38 stations and 78 ferry boats.

Kochi Water Metro features, ticket prices

The total cost of the Kochi Water Metro project is Rs 1137 crore, which is funded by the state government of Kerala and a German funding agency called KWF. PM Modi will inaugurate the first Kochi Water Metro on April 25.

The minimum ticket price for the same is Rs 20 and the maximum price is Rs 40. Passengers can get a weekly pass made at Rs 180, a monthly pass at Rs 600, and a quarterly pass at Rs 1500.

The Kochi Water Metro also contains an Automatic Fare Collection system, which will also extend to metro trains and water transport systems. Each boat will carry 50-100 passengers in a trip, and boats will run at a gap of 15 minutes.

