Free Wi-Fi now available in metro trains in this city (file photo)

Commuters in Kochi Metro can now avail free Wi-Fi services as the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced the services inside the train. The free Wi-Fi service will be available on all the trains. Currently, a 4G network would be provided inside the train and it will be upgraded to a 5G network once the service is widely available.

This will be a value-added service for the commuters and KMRL is not intending to charge them for this service. A seamless Wi-Fi inside the train will enhance the overall experience of the commuters while travelling in Kochi Metro.

How to connect with the Wi-Fi?

Commuters can activate the Wi-Fi in their mobile and select "KMRL Free Wi-Fi" from the available networks. They can sign up with the OTP and enjoy free Wi-Fi.

Keeping user data privacy in mind, KMRL has taken special care not to share user credentials with an outside agency as per the statutory guidelines.

READ | Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live for all: Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099 with bank offers and discounts

Managing Director of Kochi Metro, Loknath Behera said with the free Wi-Fi service, commuters can now utilise their travel time either for work or for entertainment purposes.

"Commuters can now browse any websites of his/her choice during their travel from Aluva to SN junction (end-to-end stations) and vice versa. Currently, a 4G network is being used to provide the Wi-Fi service inside the train and it will be upgraded to a 5G network once the service is widely available," he said.

The project is being implemented by KMRL with the aim of promoting Digital India Campaign in association with Worldshore, a company based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications to offer Wi-Fi services to the general public. Information regarding how to use the free Wi-Fi is shared in all the trains.

(With inputs from ANI)