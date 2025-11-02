FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kochi-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi delayed by over 3 hours due to technical snag

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kochi was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag, the airline said.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

Representative Image credit: ANI
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kochi was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag, the airline said. According to IndiGo, the issue was identified as a technical glitch, following which all passengers were deplaned as a precautionary safety measure.

The aircraft was then taken to the bay for necessary checks. The airline stated that it ensured timely communication and updates to passengers during the delay and provided them with food. Another flight was subsequently arranged for the passengers.Earlier on November 1, an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai after a security threat was received.

IndiGo Spokesperson in a statement said, "A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on 1st November 2025. The aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations."

Following the threat, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities and cooperated with them to carry out necessary security checks. The flight was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely. All passengers were escorted off the plane, and a thorough security inspection was conducted. "We made every effort to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. Safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the spokesperson added.

The authorities have registered a case and are investigating the source of the threat email. The incident is being treated as a serious security concern, and the investigation is ongoing.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

