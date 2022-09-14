Search icon
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight catches fire in Muscat, 141 passengers rescued

An Air India flight from Muscat-Cochin (IX-442, VT-AXZ) was evacuated after smoke billowed out of aircraft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

Smoke was detected on a Kochi-bound Air India Express flight in Oman. All 141 passengers and six crew members were saved. The fire was noticed soon before the plane was ready to take off, according to sources.

The incident occurred while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing, and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure. There were 141 passengers and six staff members onboard the airplane that was operating flight IX 442, the source stated. According to an official, the DGCA, the aviation authority, will investigate the event.

 

"All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action," DGCA said.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said. There have been a lot of incidents in connection flights safety over the past few months in India.

