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Kochi Airport: Woman stages kidnapping to smuggle Dubai gold, 12-km chase caught on cam

A Kerala woman staged her own kidnapping to steal 18 sovereigns of gold she brought from Dubai, but was caught after a 12-km police chase near Karipur Airport.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Kochi Airport: Woman stages kidnapping to smuggle Dubai gold, 12-km chase caught on cam
Fake kidnapping, real gold theft.
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What looked like a kidnapping near Kerala's Karipur airport turned out to be a plan made by the woman herself, who police say staged her own abduction to steal gold she brought from Dubai. The drama ended after a 12-km chase and the arrest of five people.

How the plan was made

Police claim that Priyanka, a woman from Thalassery, travelled from Dubai with about eighteen sovereigns of gold, which she was supposed to give to Jabir, a man from Mattannur who was waiting outside the airport. Instead, Priyanka chose to keep the gold for herself. Three men from Kannur, Sreelal, Prince and Subith, allegedly planned the fictitious kidnapping.

Sreelal was allegedly instructed by Priyanka to bring a car to the airport. Her husband and children were also in the car. She allegedly used her family as a cover to avoid suspicion, according to the police. Police claim that neither the gold nor the fictitious kidnapping was known to her husband.

The 12-Km chase that exposed everything

Around 11 am, the Karipur Airport SHO saw a man running behind a blue Baleno that had just picked up Priyanka and, thinking it was a kidnapping, chased it for nearly 12 km towards Pulikkal Andiyorkunnu. Though the car reversed and escaped after being cornered by a police jeep, police soon intercepted it and arrested everyone inside, including Jabir, the man who was supposed to receive the gold.

Also read: After Google and Microsoft, Meta now offers voluntary exits to employees; details here

What police found later

Priyanka's husband was declared innocent by the police. It was intended to look like a typical family vacation because of his presence with the kids. According to reports, the three Kannur men have already been charged in multiple other criminal instances. Police are currently investigating whether a larger smuggling network is responsible for this incident, who paid for the gold and whether customs employees were involved.

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