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Kochi Accident: Judge’s 17-year-old son allegedly driving Mercedes kills 55-year-old scooter rider

A 55-year-old man was killed in Kochi after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a judge’s 17-year-old son hit his scooter. Police have taken the minor into custody.

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Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Kochi Accident: Judge’s 17-year-old son allegedly driving Mercedes kills 55-year-old scooter rider
Kochi Accident: Judge’s 17-year-old son allegedly driving Mercedes kills 55-year-old scooter rider
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A 55-year-old man was killed in Kochi, Keralam, in the early hours of Sunday after a luxury car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a judge rammed into his scooter. The car, a Mercedes-Benz, was registered in the name of the judicial officer. The accident took place between 2 am and 3 am.

A video from the accident site showed the front portion of the car badly damaged. The police have taken the minor driver into custody and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Who was the victim?

The victim was identified as Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a food stall to earn a living. According to his niece, he was returning home when the car hit his scooter from behind. She told reporters that the impact was severe, leaving the scooter badly damaged and scattering the items he was carrying across the road.

"He died on the spot," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What did the Police say?

According to preliminary police findings, the minor was not drunk at the time of the accident. However, the police have collected his blood samples for further analysis. The police have invoked charges related to reckless driving and causing death by negligence. Further investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

Victim's family questions minor driving luxury car

Jayabalakrishnan's niece alleged that the Mercedes-Benz was being driven at high speed, based on the extent of the damage to her uncle's scooter. She also questioned why a minor was allowed to drive a car without a valid driving licence.

The woman further alleged that the judge, who is the minor's father, spoke to her disrespectfully at the police station when she questioned him about his son's driving. She said the family would pursue the case and called for strict action, adding that the incident should serve as a warning against driving without a licence.

The police are investigating the accident and the allegations surrounding it.

(With inputs from agencies)

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