Know why government ordered telecom companies not to place 5G base stations close to airports

At all Indian airports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered telecom companies not to place any 5G base stations in the 3,300-3,670 MHz band within 2.1 kilometres of the runways.

In accordance with a letter from the DoT, "the telecom service providers (TSPs) are advised that in the area 2,100 metres from both ends of the runway and 910 metres from the centre line of the runway of Indian Airports shall have no 5G/ IMT base stations in the 3,300-3,670 MHz."

The letter also said, "the base station, nodal or repeater installed in the periphery of 540 metres surrounding the area, the maximum power must be limited to 58 dBm/ MHz in 3,300-3,670 MHz range."

In light of the safety concerns for the operation of aircraft, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a buffer and safety zone sketch and has asked telecom providers to ensure mitigation measures while implementing C-band 5G spectrum in and around the airport areas.

The letter advised that 5G base stations "ensure downward tilting of 5G base stations to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters."

N78 (3500 MHz), often known as the 3.5 GHz 5G band or C-band 5G, is the most widely used and deployed 5G frequency in various nations.

(With inputs from: ANI)