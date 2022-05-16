Know what is ‘digital rape’, punishment for accused 80-year-old man in Noida

File Photo

The internet was recently set ablaze with the news of an 80-year-old artist cum teacher committing ‘digital rape’ on a 17-year-old girl for seven years. The man, identified as Maurice Ryder, has been accused of being involved in various indecent acts with the victim.

After taking in the minor’s complaint, the Noida police have registered a case under the section 376 of IPC for rape, section 323 for causing hurt voluntarily and 506 for criminal intimidation. As per the details shared by the victim, the accused used to beat her for opposing his brutal act.

Such inhuman incidents make it even more important to increase awareness about ‘digital rape’ and the punishment associated with it.

Let us tell you that ‘digital rape’ was considered as molestation until 2013. It was after the horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape incident in 2012 that new rape laws were passed in the parliament which stated that any forced penetration will come into the ambit of the anti-rape law.

What is digital rape?

Many people assume that the term ‘digital rape’ is related to defacing someone’s identity on the digital platform. However, the term literally means forcibly inserting fingers or toes inside the other person’s private parts without consent. In the English dictionary, the finger, thumb and toe are addressed as ‘digit’ and hence the act has been named as ‘digital rape’.

What is the punishment for digital rape?

According to media reports, 70 per cent of the cases are committed by near and dear ones. However, very few offences are registered. This is because most people aren’t aware about the laws of rape and the term ‘digital rape’. As per law, the offender can be sentenced at least five years in jail. In certain cases, this punishment may go on till 10 years or even imply life imprisonment.