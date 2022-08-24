Search icon
Know reason behind accidental firing of India’s BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan

Earlier this year, India accidentally fired a BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan, leading to protests by the neighbouring country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdes |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

BrahMos missile by India (File photo)

The accidental firing of the BrahMos missile from India to Pakistan started a massive controversy, and the Indian government has now taken appropriate action in the case by sacking three Indian Air Force officers after the probe into the matter.

The firing of the BrahMos missile by India accidentally into Pakistan caused a row between the two countries, the relationship between them already remaining fragile. The incident took place on March 9, and a quick probe was ordered by the Centre into the mishap.

An official statement said the services of the officers were terminated after a Court of Inquiry (CoI) found that deviation from their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by them led to the accidental firing of the missile.

Though neighbouring country Pakistan lodged a strong protest against the incident, the Defence Ministry of India described the firing of the missile as “deeply regrettable” in an official statement.

"A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the statement said.

Reason behind accidental firing of BrahMos missile

According to the central government, the incident had taken place on March 9 and Pakistan had lodged its protest with India the next day. On March 11, the Defence Ministry said the missile was fired accidentally and it landed in Pakistan.

Stating the reason behind the mishap which strained international relations, the ministry had said then that it was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of the routine maintenance of the missile, adding the government has taken a serious view of the incident.

Separately, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on March 15 that SOPs for operations, maintenance, and inspection of such systems were being reviewed.

Following the incident, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed its strong protest over the "unprovoked" violation of its airspace by the supersonic "projectile" of Indian origin.

(With PTI inputs)

