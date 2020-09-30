Know all about the Babri Masjid demolition case Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav who pronounced the verdict

In the life of Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who heard this 28-year-old criminal case, it seems that Faizabad has been returning to him regularly.

Surendra Kumar Yadav first posted as ADJ in the Faizabad court as a first promotion. Yadav retired after pronouncing the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, this way his last judgment was also on a case related to Faizabad (now Ayodhya).

He heard the trial as a presiding officer of the Lucknow-based special court (Babri Masjid Demolition Case). Five years ago on August 5, he was appointed as a special judge in this case.

On 19 April 2017, the Supreme Court ordered him to complete the trial in two years by conducting a daily trial.

The significance of this case can be gauged from the fact that 32 key accused, including BJP's mentor leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Uma Bharti, were accused of conspiracy for the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Who is Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Born at the home of Ramakrishna Yadav of Pakhanpur village in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Kumar Yadav was selected for state judicial service at the age of 31.

His judicial life began with the first posting of the post of Additional Munsif in Faizabad, reaching the rank of District Judge of the capital Lucknow via Ghazipur, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Etawah, Gorakhpur.

Had he not been given the responsibility of judge of the Special Court (Ayodhya case), he would have retired in September last year. Last year, when he was relieved of the post of Lucknow District Judge, the Bar Association gave him farewell.

But the Supreme Court had already extended the term of his retirement and asked him to complete the hearing of the Babri Masjid demolition case by continuing as the presiding officer of the Special CBI Court.

In this way, he retired as a district judge but remained a special judge.

Article 142 of the constitution

The extension of tenure of a judge who is going to retire for the same case was historical in itself as the Supreme Court had exercised its right under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Under this article, the Supreme Court has the right to take any necessary decision in any matter pending before it for 'complete justice'.

Although the Supreme Court has used Article 142 many times in the public interest, experts say that this is probably the first time in the Babri Masjid demolition case that the country's highest court has asked the trial judge to complete hearing before retirement.

While the Uttar Pradesh government had told the court that there is no provision for increasing the retirement age in the state judicial service.

The Supreme Court for 'complete justice' in the Babri Demolition Case said, "There will be no new hearing till the whole process of trial is over. The judge who is hearing will not be transferred. The hearing will not be postponed until the court realizes that it is no longer possible to hear on a particular date. In that case, a hearing can be held on the next day or the nearest date, but the reason for doing so on record must be written."