Know all about INS Visakhapatnam, guided-missile destroyer ship to be inducted into Indian Navy today

As the country is amping up its defence systems by introducing new weaponry and technology, the INS Visakhapatnam, a guided-missile destroyer ship, is all set to be inducted into the Indian Navy by the Centre on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The INS Visakhapatnam is the first of its kind to be introduced in the Indian Navy, being a heavy-duty stealth guided-missile destroyer. The ship is also packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, which will take the coastal security of India up a notch.

In a release, officials said that the INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

The destroyer ship can also embark two integrated helicopters and boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks. Apart from this, it has the capability of combating management systems and integrated platform management systems.

Officials further said that the INS Visakhapatnam, scheduled to be inducted in the Indian Navy today, is the first stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Rs 35,000 crore Project 15B under which a total of four warships are being built.

The second ship of Project 15B will be inducted into the Indian Navy in 2023 while the other two ships will be inducted by 2025. The Directorate of Naval Design, the Indian Navy’s in-house organization, came up with the design of the ship while the construction was done by Mazagon Dock Limited.

Being regarded as one of the most potent warships in India, the INS Visakhapatnam measures 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, as per the officials.

As per the official release, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots and is propelled by four powerful gas turbines. It is also fitted with modern surveillance radar that provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

Even though it is primarily a guided-missile destroyer, the INS Visakhapatnam has features including indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and anti-submarine warfare helicopters. It is also capable of fighting under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

The induction ceremony of INS Visakhapatnam will be held on November 21 at the Western Naval Command and will be attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(With agency inputs)