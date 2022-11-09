Justice DY Chandrachud is the new Chief Justice of India: Know all about CJI's salary, perks and other allowances | Photo: File

As the country's 50th chief justice, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud claimed his new position on Wednesday. He has been an integral part of benches that have rendered historic decisions on issues like the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377, and the right to privacy.

The most senior judge on the Supreme Court depicts the story of his father, the late Y V Chandrachud, who served as India's longest-serving Chief Justice for more than 7 years from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985. This is the first time a father and son have held the position of chief justice.

President Droupadi Murmu offered the oath of office to CJI Chandrachud, also known as DYC in the legal community. On October 11, he replaces Uday Umesh Lalit, who suggested him to the Center as his replacement. The new Chief Justice of India would hold office till November 10, 2024, for a period of two years, as compared to his Former CJI's 74-day tenure.

Judges of the Supreme Court leave the bench at age 65. The Ministry of Law and Justice revised the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 on August 23, 2022, adding a number of post-retirement benefits. Here is all the information on the Chief Justice of India's salary, benefits, pension, and other pekrs.

Salaries and allowances of CJI

The Chief Justice of India receives a monthly salary of Rs. 2,80,000 and a pension with DA (Dearness Allowance) of Rs. 16,80,000 each year. The CJI is also awarded a gratuity of Rs. 20,000,000. Furnishing Allowance of Rs 10,000, House Rent Allowance (HRA) of 24 percent on the basic pay, and Sumptuary Allowance of Rs 45,000 are some of the allowances given to the Chief Justice of India. These salaries and benefits are paid by the Consoidated Funds of India.

Post-retirement benefits

According to the Act, the CJI is entitled to lifetime services for a housekeeper, a chauffeur, and a secretarial assistant for a calendar year. These benefits of the amendment apply to all current retired Supreme Court justices and live former CJIs.