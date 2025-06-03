Ice Breaker is designed to fly at extremely low altitudes, making it exceptionally difficult to detect and evade even the most advanced air defence systems.

26 innocent people, who went to Pahalgam, lost their lives in Pakistan's terrorists attack on April 22, prompting India's response with Operation Sindoor. The Indian Armed Forces, particularly the Indian Air Force (IAF), played an important role in the ensuing four-day military conflict, resulting in significant gains for India against Pakistan. Currently, the IAF is considering the acquisition of Israel's advanced air-launched cruise missile, the 'Ice Breaker.'

Reports indicate that the IAF is assessing the potential purchase and integration of the Ice Breaker into its arsenal. During Operation Sindoor, the IAF utilised BrahMos missiles, among others, with remarkable success. The addition of the Ice Breaker would further bolster India's military capabilities, as this missile is designed for long-range precision strikes. This acquisition could deter potential aggression from both China and Pakistan.

What is Ice Breaker?

The Ice Breaker, as described by Rafael, is a long-range, autonomous, and precision-guided weapon system designed to deliver substantial attack capabilities against various high-value land and sea targets. This system is engineered to withstand electronic countermeasures and functions effectively even in environments where Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are unavailable. It features an advanced, all-weather electro-optical imaging infrared (IIR) seeker, incorporating scene-matching and Automatic Target Recognition technologies.

“It counters Integrated Air Defense Systems (IADS) with a low-level terrain following flight pattern above land, sea skimming above sea, VLO (Very Low Observable), and salvo attack capability. Compact and lightweight, Ice Breaker is suitable for jet fighters, light attack aircraft, and helicopters as well as small maritime vessels and ground vehicles.”

The Ice Breaker's sophisticated electro-optical seeker can identify targets in all weather conditions, and it is equipped with artificial intelligence to recognize and engage only hostile targets, thereby minimizing collateral damage.

The Ice Breaker is compact and lightweight, weighing under 400 kg. It features smart engagement capabilities, allowing for synchronized attacks with multiple missiles to enhance its ability to penetrate heavily defended targets.