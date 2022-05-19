Haryana: Truck runs over 14 sleeping labourers on KMP Expressway, 3 killed

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

KMP Expressway connects major Haryana cities to Delhi.

KMP Expressway, Haryana: A truck on Thursday ran over 14 sleeping labourers on Haryana's Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway. 3 people have died in the accident whereas 11 have sustained serious injuries. The vehicle also overturned after the accident.

The police are investigating the matter.

According to reports, the victims had been repairing roads near the Asauda toll gate. They worked till late and slept after installing roadblocks. Early in the morning, a truck ran over them and overturned.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem. The injured have been sent to Rohtak PGI. One injured person has been admitted to the Bahadurgarh trauma centre, reports Dainik Bhaskar.

Investigation is underway.