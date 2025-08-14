Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

A large-scale rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers.

A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing over 36 people and injuring over 50, IANS reported. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Kishtwar. The death toll could go up, and 98 people have been rescued so far, reports suggest. A large-scale rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers, officials said.

When did the cloud burst happen?

The disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, which commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5 kilometre trek to the 9,500-feet-high shrine begins from Chositi.

LIVE Updates:

PM reacts to Kishtwar cloudburst

PM Modi tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need."

Congress President on Kishtwar cloudburst

"Extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir," he said.