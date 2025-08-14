Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues
War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Uttar Pradesh to soon get NEW airport near NCR, THIS aircraft will be first to fly from here, it is...
How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical Cons
Driving Scalable Frontend Innovation and Responsible AI in Software Engineering
War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX
INDIA
A large-scale rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers.
A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing over 36 people and injuring over 50, IANS reported. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Kishtwar. The death toll could go up, and 98 people have been rescued so far, reports suggest. A large-scale rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers, officials said.
When did the cloud burst happen?
The disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, which commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5 kilometre trek to the 9,500-feet-high shrine begins from Chositi.
PM reacts to Kishtwar cloudburst
PM Modi tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need."
Congress President on Kishtwar cloudburst
"Extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir," he said.