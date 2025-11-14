FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Kishanganj Election Results 2025: BJP's Sweety Singh ahead of Congress' Md Qamrul Hoda and JSP's Ishlaq Alam

Kishanganj Election Results 2025:Once known as Nepalganj, Kishganj is believed to have been a part of Nepal. Over time, its name evolved into Kishanganj. Kishanganj, being a Muslim majority seat, has seen the victory of Muslim candidates 17 times.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Kishanganj Election Results 2025: BJP's Sweety Singh ahead of Congress' Md Qamrul Hoda and JSP's Ishlaq Alam
Image credit: PTI
Kishanganj Election Results 2025:The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD contested 143 seats, the Congress fought on 61 seats, the CPI on nine, and the CPI(M) fought on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

Kishanganj: A district with a layered history

Once known as Nepalganj, Kishganj is believed to have been a part of Nepal. Over time, its name evolved into Kishanganj. Kishanganj, being a Muslim majority seat, has seen the victory of Muslim candidates 17 times. Sushila Kapoor of the Praja Socialist Party was the last Hindu candidate to win in 1967. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Congress’s Ijaharul Husain won the seat with 61,078 votes, followed by BJP's Sweety Singh, who came close to victory twice but was defeated with narrow margins. 

In the 2025 assembly polls, the Congress has fielded Md. Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj from the Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA, the BJP has once again fielded Sweety Singh. 

Check Kishanganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates here: 

BJP's Sweety Singh leads

As per early trends, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sweety Singh has taken the lead over Md. Qamrul Hoda, Indian National Congress candidate, with 4869 votes as of 10:00 am.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
