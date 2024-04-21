Kishanganj Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar state in India. The Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is a Muslim-majority area. Kishanganj district shares borders with West Bengal, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The first Lok Sabha elections were held here in 1957. Congress has been winning in Kishanganj for several years, maintaining a stronghold on the constituency since its inception in 1957.

Here are the important details of Kishanganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Kishanganj constituency will be held on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Kishanganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.



In the 2024 candidates list for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are Mohammad Jawed representing the INC and Mujahid Alam from the JD(U).

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Mohammad Jawed from the INC party emerged victorious in the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency with 367,017 votes, defeating the runner-up, Syed Mahmood Ashraf of the JD(U) party, by a margin of 34,466 votes.



