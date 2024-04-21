Kishanganj Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Suresh Raina picks next India captain after Rohit Sharma; it's not Hardik, Bumrah, Pant, Iyer or Jadeja

Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Aayush Sharma reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house: 'It is a tough time for us'

IPL 2024: Karn Sharma’s batting heroics goes in vain as KKR beat RCB in last-ball thriller

Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who cracked UPSC CSE 2023, mother mortgaged gold to fund her study, her AIR is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suresh Raina picks next India captain after Rohit Sharma; it's not Hardik, Bumrah, Pant, Iyer or Jadeja

Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Aayush Sharma reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house: 'It is a tough time for us'

Side effects of eating chia seeds

Ayurvedic remedies to control hair loss, greying of hair

7 animals that can kill elephant

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Aayush Sharma reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house: 'It is a tough time for us'

Divyanka Tripathi says 'there's no joy' in TV, reveals why she's avoiding small screen: 'I don't see...'

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

HomeIndia

India

Kishanganj Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar state in India. The Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is a Muslim-majority area. Kishanganj district shares borders with West Bengal, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The first Lok Sabha elections were held here in 1957. Congress has been winning in Kishanganj for several years, maintaining a stronghold on the constituency since its inception in 1957.

Here are the important details of Kishanganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Kishanganj constituency will be held on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Kishanganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.
 
In the 2024 candidates list for the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are Mohammad Jawed representing the INC and Mujahid Alam from the JD(U).

Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Mohammad Jawed from the INC party emerged victorious in the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency with 367,017 votes, defeating the runner-up, Syed Mahmood Ashraf of the JD(U) party, by a margin of 34,466 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Barmer Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

'Don't have any comment': White House mum on reports of Israeli strikes in Iran

Meet Isha Arora, UP’s Saharanpur polling agent who went viral on social media

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement