Kishan Bharwad Murder Case: Delhi-based cleric arrested by Gujarat ATS in connection with killing

With new developments in the case, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a cleric, Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani from New Delhi on Sunday in connection with the killing of Kishan Bharwad, confirmed Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, ATS Gujarat.

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a total of six people in this case.30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka on Tuesday was allegedly shot dead over a social media post.

According to the ATS, the cleric ran an organisation named the Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami and allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam. The ATS is further investigating the case.

Earlier, a Pakistan connection with the Dhandhukha murder case was also being explored by the authorities, according to sources.

After the murder of a man in Dhandhuka, a connection to neighbouring country Pakistan has reportedly been made. An organization called Tehreek-e-Namoos-Risalat has allegedly been found involved in the killing, bringing a new twist to the murder case.

The Pakistani organization, which has been reportedly linked with a political party in the country, apparently works on the Pakistani agenda in Gujarat. This organization was earlier known as Tehreek-e-Farooqe-Islam.

The exact connection between the killing and the Pakistani organization has not been confirmed yet, but the authorities are exploring every possible angle behind the Dhandhuka murder case.

A 27-year-old man named Kishan Bharwad was reportedly shot dead in broad daylight at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad Rural. Bharwad was riding pillion on a bike with his cousin when two people appeared beside him on a two-wheeler and shot him dead over a Facebook post, in which the victim had allegedly made objectionable comments about religion.

On January 29, the police arrested three people in connection with the murder case, including a maulana. The three arrested were identified as Sabbir Chopda (24) Imtiyaz Pathan (27), and Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala, according to the police.

