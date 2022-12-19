Kisan Garjana rally: Delhi Traffic Police releases list of roads to avoid amid RSS-linked farmer union's event

The Delhi Police have made massive security arrangements to prevent any untoward action. (Representational)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an RSS-linked farmers' union, is organising an event at Delhi's Ramlila ground today, demanding several measures to be taken by the government to improve the condition of farmers in the country. The protest comes months after farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP ended their agitation against three farm laws after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their revocation.

The farmers' rally is being organised from 11 am to 6 pm. The Delhi Police said in an advisory that a whopping 50,000 people are expected to attend the mega event. They are likely to arrive in 800 buses and around 4000 private vehicles.

The Delhi Police have made massive security arrangements to prevent any untoward action.

The Central government, which looks after the security of the National Capital, has deployed paramilitary at the venue of the rally. They have also called in additional force from central Delhi to maintain law and order.

The police are not taking any chances.

During the farmers' agitation in 2021, Delhi descended into chaos and anarchy on Republic Day as thousands of protesters barged into the city on tractors and clashed with security personnel.

The Delhi traffic police have announced several diversions, traffic restrictions and alternative routes.

List of diversion points: Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

As commuters going to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Nizamuddin Railway Stations and Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) could encounter delays, they should plan their travel accordingly, the traffic advisory said.

With inputs from PTI