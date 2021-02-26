Kisan Congress to 'gherao' Agriculture Ministry today - key points on farmers' protests

The farmers' protest against the three Central farm laws has completed three months. The Kisan Congress on Wednesday, announced that on completion of three months of the protests, it will lay siege to the Union Agriculture Ministry on February 26.

Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Surendra Solanki announced that the Kisan Congress will 'gherao' (surround) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his office on February 26.

"Kisan Congress activists will also protest at the Union Agriculture Ministry as part of “efforts will be made to awaken the BJP government which has been ignoring the issues of farmers for last three months," he said. He also added that the Kisan Congress has been standing with the farmers since day 1 at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

According to Surendra Solanki, till date more than 200 farmers have lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws. He said that the farmer movement is being supported not only in the country but also abroad. "The youth of the country are also understanding the problems being faced by the farmers. And the Kisan Congress will continue to fight for the rights and demands of farmers," he said.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that the farmers would march to the Parliament if the three agricultural laws are not taken back. Tikait claimed that farmers would do farming on the lawns located near Parliament and when the crop would mature, the government could analyse the financial yield of the crop.

He further said that a Parliamentary Standing Committee should be formed and monitor this and then the government would get to know about the gains and losses related to it.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "We have held 12 rounds of talks with the farmers. We are ready to talk to farmers anytime. We can't implement the farm laws as the matter is with Supreme Court. The SC constituted committee is yet to submit its feedback."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for around three months, seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP. Meanwhile, the government and unions representing farmers have held 12 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22. Talks broke after widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.