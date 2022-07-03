'Won't comment even if I have serious objections

Nupur Sharma row: The minister said he will discuss the issue at the appropriate forum.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he would not like to comment on the Supreme Court's unusually harsh observations against the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, even if he had serious objection to the manner the remarks were made. He pointed out the court's remarks were not in the written order but were merely verbal objections. Rijiju made the remarks on the sidelines of the BJP national executive meeting.

"First of all, as a Law Minister, it is not proper for me to comment on the judgement as well as the observations made by the Supreme Court bench. Even if I do not like the judgement or I have a serious objection to the manner in which the observations are made, I would not like to comment," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

"Reactions are coming, I am getting lots of representations and messages to react to this, but we will discuss the issue at the appropriate forum. Interestingly, the remarks that Nupur Sharma was responsible for communal violence across the country, were made in verbal or oral observations and not reflected in the order pronounced by the Supreme Court," he added.

He said he would like to make a direct comment on the Supreme Court's observations as the remarks weren't part of the judgement.

The Supreme Court last week lambasted Sharma for her objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad that had led to violent protests. Referring to the violence and the recent murder of a tailor in Udaipur, the court said her "loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire. The court said she is single-handedly responsible for what is going on in the country and that she should apologise to the nation. The court also called her a security threat to the country. The court said the remark smacked of arrogance.

Several cases have been filed against Nupur Sharma for the remark that was made during a television debate on the Gyanvapi row. She had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all FIRs to Delhi. The court, however, rejected her plea.