Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drug case, arrested in Pune

The Pune Police has detained Kiran Gosavi, the independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs case which led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The police said Gosavi is being questioned in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Gosavi, who was absconding after the Pune police issued a lookout circular against him in connection with a 2018 cheating case, claimed that his life was under threat in Maharashtra.

Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan after NCB raids leading to Aryan Khan's arrest earlier this month. Speaking to a media house, KP Gosavi claimed that Shah Rukh's son had requested him to call his parents.

KP Gosavi claims he did not know NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede previously and only had seen him on television.

Earlier, according to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia. Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him.

Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from Deshmukh in installments while promising a job in Malaysia. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back, an official from Faraskhana police station said.

The complaint was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.