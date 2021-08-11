Kinnaur landslide: 10 dead, 14 rescued from debris

The rescue work in the Kinnaur Landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh is underway. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is engaged in relief work and has so far recovered the bodies of 10 people from the spot while 14 injured have been rescued alive.

According to the information, 50 to 60 people are feared to be trapped in the Kinnaur tragedy. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has said that NDRF, ITBP and police teams are carrying out the rescue work. Due to the hill cracking, there are challenges in rescue. He said that the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Uttarakhand have been requested to provide helicopters. Along with this, two helicopters have also been requested from the Army.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called and taken complete information about this accident. He has assured all possible help for the rescue work in this incident. A bus, truck and two other vehicles are also trapped in the debris.

4 dead bodies retrieved and 7 injured rescued by ITBP from the landslide zone on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District- #Kinnaur, HP today. 17th, 43rd and 19th Battalion ITBP are conducting the rescue operations#Himveers pic.twitter.com/5iC2u5dsQU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

It may be noted that on Wednesday afternoon, a large part of the mountain fell down in the Nigulseri area in the Kinnaur district and several vehicles including a Himachal Roadways bus were buried. This is the second major landslide in Kinnaur in less than a month.

Around 50-60 people are feared to be trapped in this incident. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which was on its way to Haridwar from Rekong Peo via Shimla. There were 40-45 people on this bus. Along with this, there were many private vehicles around the bus, that were also hit by the landslide.