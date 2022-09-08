'Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, is now history': Top quotes by PM Modi at 'Kartavya Path' launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and G Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath.

Earlier, he unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

Here are the top quotes given by the prime minister at the launch event of Kartavya Path and unveiling of Netaji statue:

Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history.

If India had followed path shown by Subhas Chandra Bose, then country would have reached a new high; sadly he was forgotten.

Netaji's statue at India Gate will now inspire and guide us.

We took many decisions in last 8 years which have imprints of Netaji's ideals and dreams.

Changes not limited to symbols but now part of policies, says PM Narendra Modi citing several decisions, including repeal of outdated laws.

PM Modi thanks workers involved in development of Kartavya Path, says they not only built it but also showed others way of 'kartavya' (duty).

Rajpath was for British raj, for whom people were slaves. It was a symbol of colonialism. Today, its architecture and spirit has been changed. When the ministers, officers will pass through this route, it will remind them of their Kartavya.

Kartavya Path is not just a path of bricks and stones. When people will come here, Netaji's statue, national war memorial will inspire them: PM Modi

If Netaji’s statue has replaced the statue of George V, it is due to the shedding of our mindset of slavery: PM Modi

Modi also interacted with some workers involved in the redevelopment work of the Central Vista avenue and told them they will be invited for the Republic Day parade, officials said.

The prime minister also walked along the gallery in the India Gate premises showcasing the evolution of the Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Kaushal Kishore were present at the event among others.