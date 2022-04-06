Kinder Surprise linked to Salmonella outbreak: Kinder Joy maker releases statement on its product in India

Recently, the maker of Kinder Joy, Ferrero had decided to recall one of its products Kinder Surprise from some overseas markets due to possible health concerns. In this regard, questions were asked from the company's Indian subsidiary Ferrero India about the company's products being sold in India. The company has issued its official statement on the questions asked by DNA India.

“In some countries, concerns are being raised about any possible link of salmonella infection cases with Kinder Surprise. Ferrero is cooperating with local food authorities in these cases. However, none of our kinder products released in the market have tested positive for Salmonella. Ferrero is taking it very seriously because the health of consumers is our top priority."

No product is being recalled from India

Ferrero India also makes it clear that India's name is not included for the voluntary withdrawal of the Kinder Surprise made in Belgium. Ferrero India manufactures Kinder Joy at its plant in Baramati (Pune). It is made in compliance with the locally applicable rules from where it is sold throughout the country.

There's a difference between Kinder Joy and Kinder Surprise.

The company also said that "there is a difference between Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy. Kinder Joy has two parts that contain 2 coated wafer biscuits with milky and cocoa spreads, including a toy. Chocolate and toys are kept separated by a protective layer.

At the same time – in Kinder Surprise– there is a shell of fine milk chocolate with milky white lining. There's also a toy with it. Companies take food safety very seriously."

What was the whole controversy?

The UK's food safety agency FSA has advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products. The FSA suspects a link between Kinder's food products and the spread of Salmonella infection. Ferrero, the manufacturer of the product, had decided to withdraw one of its products from the market after it was not found safe for health.

