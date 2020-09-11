Kim Jong-un issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent COVID-19 from entering North Korea: Report

It is to be noted that North Korea has sealed its border with China in January in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

In an attempt to prevent the deadly coronavirus from wreaking havoc in the hermit kingdom, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued hoot-to-kill orders, according to a commander of US forces.

During an online press conference organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington on Thursday, the US Forces Korea (USFK) commander stated that North Korea has created a buffer zone at about 'one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border' where the North Korean Special Operation Forces have been ordered to shoot-to-kill at sight.

"They've got North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) out there. ... Strike forces, they've got shoot-to-kill orders in place," the US commander reportedly said.

North Korea is the only country that has not reported a single COVID-19 case even though it shares its borders with China.

In July, its state media said it had raised its state of emergency to the maximum level.

According to an AFP report, Abrams has said that North Korea's decision to seal the borders lead to increasing demand in smuggled goods. The problem has forced to authorities to take swift, strict action.

The hermit kingdom is going through a massive economic crisis as imports from China plummets by 85 percent, exacerbated by a Typhoon Maysak which has destroyed more than 2,00 houses.

The COVID-19 virus has reportedly said to have emerged from a wet market in China.