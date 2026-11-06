Killing Spree In Bengaluru: Cab driver kills wife, six of her family, destroys evidence

Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar allegedly confessed to killing his wife, her mother, her two brothers, their wives and a 7-year-old boy. Only the boy's body has been found near Nandi Hills.

A Bengaluru cab driver has confessed to killing seven members of his family, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy. Police have recovered only one body so far and the search for the other six bodies is still going on.

Who were the victims and what happened?

Police identified the accused as Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar. He allegedly admitted to killing his wife, Sunitha, first, then inviting his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, with their families for a party and killing them, along with his mother-in-law, Rupavathi, their wives, Divya and Nalini, and Shankar’s 7-year-old son, Puneeth. Police suspect he used a grinding stone to kill the victims, dumped the bodies in his car at different locations, and used chemicals to clean bloodstains and destroy evidence. The exact sequence is still being verified.

What was the motive behind the murders?

The killings are believed to have stemmed from domestic disputes. Police say Indushekhar resented his wife’s continued contact with her parental family, which may have triggered the murders. No other motive has been found yet, and police are still questioning him to establish the timeline.

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How did the case come to light?

The case surfaced after a missing-person complaint at Srirampura Police Station. Indushekhar gave contradictory statements during questioning and later allegedly confessed. Police then recovered 7-year-old Puneeth’s body near Nandi Hills after a four-hour search. The search for the other six bodies continues.