Pahalgam terrorist attacks victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah's father Hyder Shah reacted to the Indian airstrikes on the terrorist camps in Pakistan under operation Sindoor. He said, "security forces and govt took the revenge."

Hyder Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah who was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack hailed the Indian Armed Forces following the Operation Sindoor, in which nine terrorist hideouts were targeted deep inside Pakistan on Wednesday night.

Hyder Shah said the Indian Army has "avenged' the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam and stated that no one in the future no one should lose their lives like this.

"We are delighted that killing of those 26 Pahalgam victims including my son, has been avenged. I thank the govt. Security forces and govt took the revenge...in the future no one should lose their lives like this...we had confidence in PM Modi...we got justice today", Hyder Shah told ANI.

Meanwhile, after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the India Armed Forces which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in early Wednesday hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that "the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor."

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack victims and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

