INDIA

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence

The father of 25-year-old Tarun, who was killed in a brutal attack in Delhi on Holi, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter on Saturday, March 7. The family alleged that the police have not shared details of the arrests made so far.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence
Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, accuses police of negligence
The father of 25-year-old Tarun, who was killed in a brutal attack in Delhi on Holi, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter on Saturday, March 7. The family alleged that the police have not shared details of the arrests made so far and have failed to conduct a proper inquiry into the incident that took place in the national capital. 

Father of the deceased, while speaking to ANI, said, “We demand that our son should get justice... The police have not conducted any inquiry or asked us about him... They are saying that they have arrested 5-6 people... They did not show us who they have arrested. We want a CBI inquiry... We even went to the police station yesterday, but they closed the doors. When we went to the streets to hold a protest, they resorted to lathicharge... As soon as my son came, 15-20 people attacked him and killed him on the spot... All of them were roaming here, but the police did not arrest anyone...” 

In the current context, security in the city’s Uttam Nagar area has been tightened after a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries he suffered with during a fight that broke out between neighbours from different communities during Holi celebrations earlier this week. 

The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4. According to Delhi Police, the dispute escalated during Holi celebrations in the locality, following which Tarun was injured. He later died while undergoing treatment. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident, and further investigation into the matter is underway. 

Following the incident, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further tension. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure peace in the locality. “In view of the incident that happened on 4th March, we have made adequate security arrangements. We have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling,” the DCP said.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

