Karnataka tourist Manjunath was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam while his wife and son survived and pleaded to die with him.

In a tragic incident that shook the country, a tourist named Manjunath from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His wife, Pallavi, and their 18-year-old son, Abhijeya, survived the horror but were left devastated. Pallavi shared her painful experience in a phone conversation with a Kannada news outlet on Tuesday.

The family had gone to Kashmir on April 19 for a vacation and were supposed to return home on April 24. But their trip turned into a nightmare when terrorists opened fire on tourists. Pallavi recalled the horrifying moment when her husband was shot in front of her eyes. “My son hadn’t eaten since morning, so my husband went to get him some bread. That’s when we heard gunshots. At first, we thought it was the army, but then people started running. I saw my husband lying on the ground, bleeding from the head. He had already died,” she said.

What followed was even more shocking. Pallavi said she and her son stood in front of one of the terrorists and pleaded to be killed too. “I told them, ‘You’ve killed my husband, kill me too.’ My son shouted, ‘You dog, you killed my father, kill us too.’ But the terrorist replied, ‘No, we won’t kill you. Go tell Modi,’” she said.

She also shared that there were around three to four attackers who were not in army uniforms. Most of the men were targeted, while women were spared. She said that many newlywed couples were there, and in most cases, the husbands were shot. “We were told Hindus were being targeted,” Pallavi added.

Pallavi, a bank manager, has now requested the authorities to airlift her husband’s body so the family can return to Shivamogga together. “I will not go back alone. We three came together, and we must return together,” she said with deep sorrow.

Manjunath’s family in Shivamogga is in shock. His mother has not yet been told about his death and has only been informed that he is injured and will return soon.

Manjunath was a realtor, leaving behind a grieving wife and son. The family’s tragedy has brought fresh attention to the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Helplines for Assistance on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar Emergency Control Room: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

Adil Fareed (ADC Srinagar): 7006058623

24/7 Tourist Help Desk, Police Control Room Anantnag: 9596777669 / 01932-225870

WhatsApp: 9419051940

J&K Tourism Helplines: 8899931010 / 8899941010

Nissar, Asst Director Tourism: 99066 63868

Mudassir, Tourist Officer: 99069 06115