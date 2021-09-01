Headlines

HomeIndia

india

'Kids studying in Madarsas are Talibani': Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar gives controversial statement

The Mahamandaleshwar argued that Tablighi has emerged from the madrasa itself, so the children studying in the madrasa will be called Talibani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2021, 06:51 PM IST

In a controversial statement, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri of Juna Akhara, Roorkee, has said that Tabligi originated from madrassas, so the children studying in madrasas are Talibani. Giri said that the government should stop religious madrasas and run them under the government district education scheme. Swami Yatindranand Giri Juna Akhara is the Mahamandaleshwar of Jeevan Deep Ashram Roorkee.

The Mahamandaleshwar argued that Tablighi has emerged from the madrasa itself, so the children studying in the madrasa will be called Talibani. He said that the religious madrasas run by the government money should be stopped. Swami Yatindranandgiri had arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Tuesday to meet BJP leader Kapil Singhal during which he gave the statement.

Yatindranand Giri also targeted SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq in Sambhal. He said that Barq is trying to divide the country, he does not like Tricolor, Vande Mataram, nor Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Noably, Barq has withdrawn the statement in support of Taliban because of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has refused to say anything on this statement of Swami Yatindranand Giri, calling it political.

This statement of Swami Yatindranand is also getting support from the Sant Samaj of Ayodhya. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said that his statement is correct and logical. "Munawwar Rana is also a supporter of Taliban. The news of weapons and terrorists being caught from madrasas keeps on coming every day. Jihad and training of terrorists take place inside madrasas in the country. They also produce more children studying in madrasas. Madrasas are a threat to the country and they should be closed," he said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

