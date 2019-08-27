Kids dive into Ganga, police call it training

A video of children jumping from a two-storey house into the Ganga in Mirzapur has emerged and caused concern. The children have been taking deep dives into the river following the rise of water level in the city. The latest case from Narghat area shows young boys performing stunts while putting their lives at risk.

Ghats and houses along the Ganga are submerged in water. This has aroused young enthusiasts to climb up the buildings and show off their diving skills. Such cases are reported even after the police and local administration were made aware of the situation. Two weeks ago, two children drowned while bathing in the overflowing Ganga. Despite this, not much action has been taken.

Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Superintendent (CO City) of Mirzapur, denied any stunt happening in the area. “Training is being given here and to secure this, a trainer is being pitched,” said Kumar.

The rise in Ganga and its tributaries have flooded riverside villages and thousands of acres of farmland are submerged. The water level is just a few centimetres below the danger mark of 77.724 metres. The district administration has set up flood posts to deal with the threat of floods.

Zee Media Newsroom