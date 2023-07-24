Headlines

‘Kicked, punched, snatched red diary, dragged’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha claims that he has ‘secrets’ of…

Gudha also said there is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

PTI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Rajasthan sacked minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the chief minister.

Gudha also said there is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

The Udaipurwati MLA said he wanted to make a statement on the diary in the House but was not allowed by the Speaker.

He alleged that Congress ministers and MLAs overpowered him, kicked him and snatched the diary from him. He said he was dragged by them to throw him out of the House.

However, he said, some part of the diary was still with him and he will reveal the "secrets" it held.

When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, “The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

Targeting Congress MLAs, Gudha said their narco tests should be conducted.

"I am also ready for a narco test. Rapists who are in jail and those who are sitting in the House, there is no difference between them.”

