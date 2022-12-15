‘Kick them in the stomach…’: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya's threat to Deepika, SRK over Pathaan ‘Besharam Rang’ row

Boycott Pathaan has been trending on Twitter after release of song Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been hugely awaited by their fans but has been sparking a major controversy on the political front due to the release of their new song Besharam Rang, which featured the actress in a saffron bikini.

Now, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sadhvi Pragya has issued a threat to the two actors and their new movie Pathaan, saying that “the insult to saffron colour will not be tolerated. She also said that Deepika and SRK will “run away from the country” if the controversy blows up.

Soon after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued an enraged statement about the usage of “saffron” colour in the bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the music video of Besharam Rang, BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya issued her own statement on the matter.

In a rough translation from Hindi, the BJP MP said, “Kick them in the stomach, destroy their businesses and never watch any of their films. As soon as they are kicked in the stomach, they will run away from the country.”

Sadhvi Pragya urged the directors and makers of the movie to delete the scene featuring the saffron bikini from the song Besharam Rang, threatening Pathaan with dire consequences if the demands of the political leaders are not met.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur further warned, “Saffron is the pride of our country and it is also in the national flag. If an attempt is made to insult 'Bhagwa', no one will be spared, we will not spare him.” She also said that legal agitation will take place if the scene is not removed.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh home minister remarked that while Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings for his new movie, he is featuring female actors in his movie wearing a bikini, which needs to be “rectified”.

Breaking his silence on the saffron bikini row, Shah Rukh Khan recently said, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive & destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

