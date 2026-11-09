‘Khushiyon ki Eid’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Diwali wish draws BJP’s criticism

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s description of Diwali as a festival of joy like Eid has triggered criticism from the BJP.

A remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his Diwali greeting has led to a fresh exchange between the Congress and the BJP. Kharge described the festival as a celebration of joy and compared it to Eid, prompting BJP leaders to accuse him of disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

Speaking to reporters, the 84-year-old Congress chief extended his wishes to people celebrating Diwali and called it a festival observed across India.

"Deepavali ki subhkamnaaye sabhi ko main deta hoon. Ye ek bahut bada tyohaar hamare Hindustan main sabhi log manate hain aur iska ek hi karan hai ki khushiyon ka ek Eid hai aur bahut din lambe samay tak chalne waal Eid yahi hai (I extend my best wishes for Deepavali to everyone. It is a major festival celebrated by all across India; essentially, it is a grand celebration of joy, afestival of Eid - one that spans a long period of time)," Kharge said.

He also appealed to people to use the festive season to build unity and reduce divisions in society.

Congress leaders and supporters defended the statement, arguing that Kharge used Eid as a reference to happiness and celebration. They said his intention was to highlight shared values and promote respect among different communities.

BJP accuses Congress of hurting Hindu sentiments

The BJP strongly objected to Kharge's comparison and accused the Congress of using religious references for political purposes.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan alleged that the Congress chief's remarks showed disregard for the faith of Hindu devotees.

"M Kharge's twisted Diwali greetings underline the blunt fact how the Congress party will never hesitate to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiment of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle their toxic politics of religious appeasement," Kesavan alleged.

He also brought up Kharge's earlier remarks about the Mahakumbh and criticised Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the Yamuna during Chhath Puja.

"Earlier it was the same Kharge ji who offensively demeaned the sacred Mahakumbh, and the nation will never forget and forgive how Rahul Gandhi crudely insulted the chhath puja, labeling it as drama. The Congress party continues to harbour a very bitter Hindu virodhi mindset to just pander to its divisive politics of religious politics," Kesavan alleged.

BJP recalls Kharge's earlier comments on Mahakumbh

The latest controversy has also brought back Kharge's comments from last year, when he questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganga during the Mahakumbh would help end poverty or feed hungry people.

At the time, he said he did not intend to question anyone's faith but criticised politicians for taking part in the ritual for publicity.

"I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith)'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," Kharge had said, adding that the dips continue till it appears good in photographs.

The BJP had accused him of insulting the Mahakumbh, while the Congress maintained that his remarks were about the priorities of political leaders and public welfare.

Rahul Gandhi's 'drama' remark also raised

Kesavan also referred to Rahul Gandhi's earlier criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed dip in the Yamuna during Chhath Puja.

Rahul had called the proposed event a "drama", alleging that the plan was dropped after a clean stretch of water was artificially created for the occasion. He had also said that the Prime Minister would "do anything for votes, even dance".

The reference was to Rahul's criticism of the proposed political event, rather than a comment on Chhath Puja itself.

BJP links controversy to Congress' political strategy

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused the Congress of religious appeasement and questioned whether the party would make a similar comparison while speaking about Eid.

"This is blatant appeasement. This is in series of statements that Congress party has made which are anti-Sanatan. Will they draw the same analogy when it comes to Eid. Will they recall Eid with respect to analogy related to a Hindu festival," Bhandari told NDTV.

He also referred to Sonia Gandhi's past remarks about the Babri Masjid demolition and the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Bhandari claimed that Sonia Gandhi had been happy while watching the demolition of the Babri structure. However, this claim conflicts with her account in an interview with The Guardian, in which she recalled crying after watching the demolition on television.

"This should not be seen in isolation. Recall what Sonia Gandhi said that she was extremely happy looking at Babri. So the Congress party cries for Babri, it cries for Batla (The 2008 encounter in a Delhi locality) and insults Deepavali," Bhandari said. In 2012, former Congress leader Salman Khurshid had said that Sonia Gandhi wept after being shown photographs of the Batla House encounter.

"I was not a minister at that time but still took the issue of the Batla House encounter to Sonia Gandhi. When we showed photographs of that incident to Mrs Gandhi, she wept bitterly," Khurshid had said. The encounter in south Delhi's Batla House in 2008 resulted in the death of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, while two other people were injured.

Bhandari further accused the Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year.

"The Congress continues to sit in the opposition because inherently the DNA of the congress is anti-Sanatan this is why when Udhayanidhi Stalin made dengue, malaria statement against Sanatan, the Congress was silent," he said.

AIMIM spokesperson calls Kharge's remark a political stunt

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan also criticised the Congress chief's comparison, calling it an attempt to gain political support.

"Diwali is a grand festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm by our Hindu brothers, and Eid is equally a celebration shared by all. Statements equating the two festivals are nothing more than a political stunt to appease a specific voting community," he said.

The exchange has added another point of disagreement between the Congress and the BJP, with the two parties offering sharply different interpretations of Kharge's Diwali greeting.