'Khoob ladi mardaani': On Rani Laxmi Bai's death anniversary, look at some lesser-known facts about Rani of Jhansi

One of the greatest freedom fighters of the country, Rani Laxmi Bai, also known as 'Jhansi ki Rani', is an icon for women's empowerment. Rani Laxmi Bai is known as the woman who changed the course of history through her courage, honour, and patriotism.

"Khoob Ladi Mardani Woh Toh Jhansi Wali Rani Thi" – This epic line from the poem "Jhansi Ki Rani" written by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, is perfect, to sum up how the Rani of Jhansi fought valiantly against the British Empire and left a path-breaking impact on Indian history. Popularly known as India's "Joan of Arc", Rani Laxmi Bai was renowned as one of the leading personalities of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists.

Today, on the occasion of her death anniversary, we have compiled some lesser-known facts about Rani Lakshmi Bai that you may not know.

Her exact birthdate is a topic of debate

It is believed that Rani Laxmi Bai was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi but the exact birthdate is still a topic of debate.

Her birth name

She was named Manikarnika Tambe. She was fondly called 'Manu'. Her father, Moropant Tambe, worked in the court of Baji Rao II, the Peshwa of Bithoor, and her was mother Bhagirathi Sapre.

Rani Laxmi Bai's mother passed away when she was just 4 years old

Manikarnika was a little girl of four when she lost her mother. She was home-schooled and her education included shooting, fencing, and horsemanship.

Rani Laxmi Bai was accustomed to horseback riding and had three horses

Rani Laxmi Bai grew up with Nana Saheb and Tatya Tope and was trained in Martial Arts, fighting with swords, and horse riding. Due to such an unusual upbringing, she was more independent than other girls of her age. Her horses included Sarangi, Pavan, and Baadal.

She got married at the age of 7 and became Rani Laxmi Bai

Manikarnika got married to Raja of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar at the early age of 7 in May 1842. But the marriage was not consummated until Lakshmi was 14, in 1849. After her marriage, she was given the name of Laxmi after the Indian goddess.

Her firstborn could not survive his infancy

In 1851, Laxmi Bai gave birth to a boy who was named Damodar Rao. The child, unfortunately, passed away when he was just four months old.

Adopted Anand Rao, the son of Raja Gangadhar Rao's cousin

Two years later, Raja Gangadhar Rao and Rani Laxmi Bai adopted a child named Anand Rao, the son of Raja Gangadhar Rao's cousin. He was renamed Damodar Rao on the day before the Raja of Jhansi died.

Rani Laxmi Bai did not accept the British 'Doctrine of Lapse'

Lord Dalhousie, the then British Governor-General of India, did not recognise her adopted son as the heir of Jhansi and enforced the 'Doctrine of Lapse' to annex the kingdom. Rani Laxmi Bai revolted against this and cried out "Main Meri Jhansi Nahi Dungi" (I will not surrender my Jhansi). She took the reins of Jhansi into her own hands and protected the city.

She lost her life while fighting for Jhansi at age of 30

Eleven years into her marriage, Laxmi Bai was widowed. Following a series of events over which she had little control, Rani Laxmi Bai ended up raising an army to fight the mighty British forces when they laid siege to her kingdom. Just a few weeks later, Laxmi Bai led her army into an unequal battle against the British, losing her life when she was barely 30.

Rani Laxmi Bai did not let the British army capture her body

Rani Laxmi Bai, the Queen of Jhansi, was badly wounded during the battle. However, she did not wish for the British to capture her body, so she told a hermit to burn it. After her death, a few local people cremated her body. Her tomb is in the Phool Bagh area in Gwalior.

Rani of Jhansi through the eyes of the Britishers

"She was the bravest and best military leader of the rebels. A man among mutineers," Sir Hugh Rose had written. Meanwhile, Lord Cumberland said, "The Rani is remarkable for her bravery, cleverness, and perseverance; her generosity to her subordinates was unbounded. These qualities, combined with her rank, rendered her the most dangerous of all the rebel leaders."